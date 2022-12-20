Kashmir situation to improve further in next four months: J&K DGP

Srinagar/Ganderbal, Dec 20: Director General of Police(DGP) , Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir valley will improve in next four months as security forces killed three militants including a new recruit in an encounter in Shopian.

Additional DGP Vijay Kumar said that the three terrorists killed in the encounter at Munjh Marg area of Southern district of Shopian included a wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba member. He said that one of the slain was a new recruit from old town Baramulla.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet while quoting ADGP Kashmir, as reported by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that among three killed militants two are locals including Lateef Lone from Shopian and Umer Nazir from Anantnag.

He said that Lateef was killed in killing of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishan Bhat of Chowdrigund while Umer Nazir was involved in killing of Nepali Labourer Till Bahadur Thapa at Bon Dialgam Anantnag.