Kashmir situation to improve further in next four months: J&K DGP

Srinagar/Ganderbal, Dec 20: Director General of Police(DGP) , Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir valley will improve in next four months as security forces killed three militants including a new recruit in an encounter in Shopian.
Additional DGP Vijay Kumar said that the three terrorists killed in the encounter at Munjh Marg area of Southern district of Shopian included a wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba member. He said that one of the slain was a new recruit from old town Baramulla.
Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet while quoting ADGP Kashmir, as reported by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that among three killed militants two are locals including Lateef Lone from Shopian and Umer Nazir from Anantnag.
He said that Lateef was killed in killing of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishan Bhat of Chowdrigund while Umer Nazir was involved in killing of Nepali Labourer Till Bahadur Thapa at Bon Dialgam Anantnag.
He added that 01 Ak 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the encounter spot.
"Among 03 neutralised local #terrorists, 02 identified as Lateef Lone of #Shopian, involved in #killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Shri Purana Krishna Bhat & Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. 01 AK 47 rifle & 2 pistols recovered: ADGP Kashmir", Kashmir Police zone tweeted.
Talking to reporters at Ganderbal, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the third slain is a new recruit from old town Baramulla. “All the militants involved in the killing of minorities have been neutralised and only one is surviving whose name is Adil Wani, who is being tracked down,” he said.
Present on the occasion, DGP Dilbag Singh said that the security situation was most peaceful in Kashmir at present. “Dal Lake is looking more beautiful and tourists are coming despite the fall in the temperatures. Some militant modules are active to sustain militancy while outfits have been by and large wiped out,” he said.
The DGP said that the security situation was improving with each passing day. “In next three to four months, the situation will be more peaceful,” he said. To a query about threats being issued by TRF, the DGP said that these are tactics to keep the fear of militancy alive and this all is being done by the ISI. “These people are targeting non-locals, minorities and innocents. Pakistan can’t decide who will live in Kashmir. It is the J&K government that will decide who has to stay in Kashmir to work here,” he said.
The DGP said that militant figures are in double digits vis-à-vis locals and foreigners. “Anti-militancy operations are going on every week. Remaining elements of militancy will be cleaned very soon,” he said, adding that people need not to fear. He said that there is a possibility that some remaining hiding militants may change their base and shift to residential areas given the fall in temperatures. “We are ready to face militants in orchards as well as in forests as well,” he said.