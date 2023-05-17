Kashmir students distressed as NTA designates CUET exam centres outside J&K

The decision has left students, especially those from impoverished backgrounds in a state of distress, saying they can’t afford the travel expenses.

The NTA's decision to establish exam centers outside J&K has caused significant disruption and added burden on these ambitious students, who were already overburdened with the challenges of preparing for the highly competitive entrance test.

"The majority of these candidates hail from financially disadvantaged families, where covering the costs of traveling outside Jammu and Kashmir becomes an obstacle," said Nisar Ahmad, a student.

The dejected students said they had given their preference for exam centre within Kashmir but were left in a state of shock after they came to know their exam centre was allotted outside Jammu and Kashmir.

As the news broke about their exam centers being located outside their home state, the aspirants and their concerned parents staged a protest at the Srinagar Press Enclave.