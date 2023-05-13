Kashmir Super-50 alumni meet held at Dagger Gunners Hqrs Baramulla

Baramulla, May 13: An alumni meet for the students of Kashmir Super-50 batch 2022-23 was held on Saturday at Dagger Gunners Headquarters Baramulla.
The event was organised to imbibe togetherness among the alumni of Kashmir Super-50 and to motivate the students for their future endeavors.
“Under this program, the selected students receive comprehensive coaching and guidance to prepare for JEE Mains and JEE Advance,” the spokesman said.
He said the students receive personalized attention from experienced tutors and access to state-of-the-art facilities under the Kashmir Super-50 initiative.
“What sets the Kashmir Super 50 apart is its holistic approach. Not only does it focus on academic excellence, but it also emphasizes on the overall development of the students,” the spokesman said.
He said the students participate in extracurricular activities, personality development workshops, and career counseling sessions, enabling them to build a strong foundation for success.
The spokesman said that since its inception in 2013, the Kashmir Super-50 has witnessed remarkable success stories.
“Students who were once facing financial constraints are now achieving exceptional results and securing admissions into prestigious IITs and NITs,” he said.
Briefing about the success stories, the spokesman said around 27 students have secured admissions to IITs and 101 to NITs so far.
“This initiative has become a beacon of hope for thousands of aspiring students in the region,” he said.