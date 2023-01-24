Min temp below freezing point amid forecast for 'widespread' snowfall in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 24: Amid forecast of "widespread snowfall", the minimum temperature on Tuesday recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir barring twin capitals and Qazigund, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against last night’s minus 3.4°C. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, is normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 8.8°C against minus 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.