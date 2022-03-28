Kashmir transporters asscn calls for complete strike on Wednesday against new vehicle scrappage policy

Srinagar, March 28: With India's new vehicle scrappage policy-under which commercial vehicles will be taken off roads after 15 years- coming into effect from April 1st, Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association, an amalgam of various transporters associations, on Monday called for a complete ‘Chaka Jam’ (stop wheels) strike against the policy on Wednesday March 30.
News agency GNS quoted an association demanding rollback of the J&K government order dated February 7 by virtue of which the age limit has been prescribed for the commercial vehicles in the UT. The transporters association demanded that the existing 25 years age for the commercial vehicles be retained.
The new vehicle scrappage policy, which was unveiled by the Centre in August last year, has fixed 15 years age for commercial vehicles and 20 years for personal ones to encourage adoption of electric vehicles in a bid to contain rising air pollution in the country.
The Kashmir transporters besides demanding a stay of the policy in J&K, also demanded revocation of an order calling for installation of vehicle tracking device in the passenger vehicles.
“Order regarding collection of Passenger tax which has been linked the renewal of route permit of the vehicles should also be recalled,” the association said in a statement. It also demanded direction to SRTC to run its fleet as per “time table” and refrain from running in “illegal manner.”