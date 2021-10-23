Kashmir treasure trove of herbs with vast opportunities : Union MoS

Dr Sheikh Bilal, Regional Director, RCFC, North also highlighted the role of potential farmers/growers in making J&K a hub of Medicinal and aromatic plants in future.

Earlier, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai took round of OPD block, Operation Theatre Block, various labs inside the Hospital and all blocks of the academic building especially Pharmacology, Anatomy and Physiology labs. He interacted with the students of 1st Batch of BUMS as well and stressed on providing best Ayush Medical Education to prepare them as competent doctors of the future.