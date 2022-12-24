Kashmir under deep freeze as Pahalgam, Gulmarg record minus 6.4°C

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 5.2°C against minus 5.1°C on the previous night, the official said. While being 2.6°C below normal, it was the coldest temperature recorded so far this winter in the north Kashmir area, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 4.2°C against 6.3°C on the previous night. It was 4.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of minus 2.0°C ( below normal by 2.9°C), Batote 0.2 °C (2.5°C below normal), Katra 4.6°C (2.3°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 1.5°C, the season lowest so far and 1.0°C blow normal).

In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 13.0°C and 12.5°C respectively, the official said.

Kashmir is under Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 is in its infancy, it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

“Mainly dry weather till December 25. From 26-30th generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate snow is expected at scattered places of Kashmir, higher reaches of Jammu and light rain in plains of Jammu (60℅chance),” the MeT official said, “Snowfall and below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on places like Mughal road, Zojila, Karna, Sadna top etc during 26-27th, although there's no forecast of any Major snow spell.”