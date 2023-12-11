Kashmir under deep freeze, shallow fog

Srinagar, Dec 11: While parts of Kashmir were engulfed by shallow fog, Valley continued to reel under deep freeze with Srinagar recording a minimum of 4.8 degrees celsius.

Meteorological Department officials have predicted mainly dry and cold weather in J&K till December 16. “Dry and cold weather is likely to continue till 16th December,” they said, adding, “Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at many places of Kashmir Division.”

“The mercury settled two notches below yesterday’s temperature of minus 4.4°C and surpassed the season’s lowest minus 4.6°C on the weekend in Srinagar,” MeT officials said here, adding that today’s temperature was 4.0°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, they said, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was 0.1°C below normal at the resort.

The mercury in Pahalgam in Anantnag district settled at a low of minus 4.7°C against minus 5.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

The officials said Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.4°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 1.7°C for the place.

They said Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3.4°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night while the minimum temperature was 2.6°C below normal for Qazigund.

Kupwara in north Kashmir, MeT officials said, recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal there.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 9.7°C against 7.1°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir while Banihal recorded 1.4°C, Batote 4.1°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.9°C, they added.