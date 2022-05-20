Kashmir University announces PG admissions for academic year 2022

The notification was issues by the varsity's Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations (DACE) following directions by Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofar Khan, who assumed charge today.

The detailed admission notification inviting online applications for the Kashmir University Entrance Test (KUET) is available on the Kashmir University website www.kashmiruniversity.net.

The candidates who have passed their qualifying examination under Choice Based Credit System Scheme are eligible for admission to the PG Programme/s for the session 2022 only in such subjects where he/she has earned/obtained at least 24 credits as Core or Generic Elective (Honours) at Under-Graduation Level in the concerned/allied subject/discipline.

However, for the courses/programmes where there is open eligibility like LL.B, MA Mass Communication & Journalism, MA Library & Information Science, MA Linguistics, MA Anthropology, MA Social Work etc., the candidates having passed their qualifying examination in any discipline are eligible/can apply for admission to said programmes, the Admission Notification reads.