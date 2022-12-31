Kashmir University awards its outstanding scientists, teachers

Srinagar, Dec 31: The University of Kashmir on Saturday awarded its outstanding scientists and teachers for their remarkable achievements and contributions in the areas of teaching and research.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presented the awards in three categories, viz. Outstanding Scientists, Prestigious Awardees and Best Teachers, at a special felicitation ceremony.
The awardees in the Outstanding Scientists category are the varsity’s teachers who have recently figured in the research database of the Stanford University that ranks the top 2 percent of scientists worldwide. These include Prof Farooq A Masoodi, Dean Academic Affairs and Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology; Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology, and Professor, Department of Earth Sciences; Prof Ghulam Jeelani, Department of Earth Sciences; Dr Imtiyaz A Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Zoology; Dr Adil Gani, Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology; Dr Shabir Ahmad Parrah, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Technology; Dr Idrees A Wani, Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology and Dr Ikhlaq Hussain, Assistant Professor, IOT Zakura Campus.
In the Best Teacher category, the awards were presented to Prof Manzoor A Shah, Department of Botany; Prof Bashir A Ganai, Centre of Research for Development (CORD) and Dr Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Technology. Dr Shafqat Altaf, Department of Kashmiri, was awarded in the category for ‘Prestigious Awardees’.
Detailed citations listing the achievements of the awardees in areas of teaching, research and securing extramural grants were read out for each awardee before being presented with a trophy, citation and a certificate.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the award ceremony is the University’s modest effort to recognise the contributions of its faculty to the varsity’s growth, progression, visibility and rankings. She said the event aims to inspire other young faculty members to realise their potential and receive such awards in future.
Notably, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has laid adequate emphasis on the institution’s commendation to the University’s faculty who receive state, national or international recognitions.
The Vice-Chancellor also described the award ceremony as a quality promotion initiative and urged the female faculty members to apply for such recognitions in future.
She congratulated all the awardees for bringing laurels to the institution and for working tirelessly in their fields of study and research to excel further.
The best teacher awards were presented based on recommendations of a committee constituted following an open advertisement floated by the University inviting applications for the Best Teacher Award. The applications received were screened and evaluated strictly on the basis of the set guidelines and performance parameters including research publications, citations; punctuality and regularity; feedback to teaching from students, and other recognitions and awards etc.
Earlier, DAA Prof Farooq Masoodi spelt out the broad objectives of the award-ceremony and the need to continue with the good practice every year.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir delivered a formal vote of thanks at the ceremony, which was attended also attended by Dean Research, Dean Colleges, Deans of various Schools, Controller of Examinations, Director Admissions, Director Finance, Media Advisor, Executive Engineer, other Officers of the Registry, besides several senior academicians of the University.
Mr Showket Shafi, Deputy Director DIQA conducted proceedings of the event.