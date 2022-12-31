Kashmir University awards its outstanding scientists, teachers

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the award ceremony is the University’s modest effort to recognise the contributions of its faculty to the varsity’s growth, progression, visibility and rankings. She said the event aims to inspire other young faculty members to realise their potential and receive such awards in future.

Notably, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has laid adequate emphasis on the institution’s commendation to the University’s faculty who receive state, national or international recognitions.

The Vice-Chancellor also described the award ceremony as a quality promotion initiative and urged the female faculty members to apply for such recognitions in future.

She congratulated all the awardees for bringing laurels to the institution and for working tirelessly in their fields of study and research to excel further.

The best teacher awards were presented based on recommendations of a committee constituted following an open advertisement floated by the University inviting applications for the Best Teacher Award. The applications received were screened and evaluated strictly on the basis of the set guidelines and performance parameters including research publications, citations; punctuality and regularity; feedback to teaching from students, and other recognitions and awards etc.

Earlier, DAA Prof Farooq Masoodi spelt out the broad objectives of the award-ceremony and the need to continue with the good practice every year.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir delivered a formal vote of thanks at the ceremony, which was attended also attended by Dean Research, Dean Colleges, Deans of various Schools, Controller of Examinations, Director Admissions, Director Finance, Media Advisor, Executive Engineer, other Officers of the Registry, besides several senior academicians of the University.

Mr Showket Shafi, Deputy Director DIQA conducted proceedings of the event.