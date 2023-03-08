Kashmir University celebrates International Women’s Day

Srinagar, Mar 8: The University of Kashmir on Wednesday organised a special function to celebrate the International Women's Day.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the function as chief guest and complimented the Department of Education for celebrating the day to raise awareness on the importance of gender equality in today's fast-changing world.
Saying that education is a great tool of women empowerment, the Vice-Chancellor said the University as an institution is always determined to uphold the flame of gender equality in all respects.
"The fact that our 60 percent students at PG level are female students who enter the University by dint of their hardwork is a great achievement to be proud of," she said, urging young students to draw inspiration from women achievers from diverse fields to move forward in life.
The Vice-Chancellor said that society cannot develop and progress if women don't feel empowered and it is the responsibility of educational institutions to engage with the society on gender equality at grassroots.
In her special keynote address on the theme of 2023 International Women's Day, Prof Reenu Nanda, Dean Faculty of Education, Jammu University, said an inspiring example of women's empowerment is the University's Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan who stands before us by dint of her hardwork and success.
She highlighted the genesis and evolution of celebration of International Women's Day and traced the celebration of National Women's Day as well.
"We have to bridge the gender gap to reach the level of gender equality," she said.
KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour on the occasion, called for real empowerment of women with collective efforts of one and all in the society. He said the goals of gender equality cannot be achieved if the society on the whole doesn't come forward to pursue this cause.
Dr Rukhsana Jabeen, eminent writer and former Director All India Radio, said the sufferings of many a woman in the society will end when women are truly provided the opportunities to excel in all respects.
She said women are inherently powerful in many respects and it is important that society plays its role to help channelise this power and energy in the right direction.
Dean School of Behavioral Sciences Prof Showket Ahmad Shah also shared the dais and traced the importance of the International Women's Day in different parts of the world.
Earlier, Head Department of Education Prof Tasleema Jan delivered the welcome address and introduced the theme of the International Women's Day 2023.
The event was attended by former Heads and Deans of Faculty of Education, faculty members, research scholars and students of the Department of Education.