Kashmir University, CUS postpone exams after heavy snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 30: The University of Kashmir and Central University of Srinagar have suspended all exams scheduled in view of heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley, officials said.
The University of Kashmir has postponed all PG, engineering and other examinations scheduled to be held on January 30, 2023 (Monday) in view of inclement weather conditions, said a varsity official.
Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman said fresh dates for the deferred Examinations will be notified separately later.
“In view of the inclement weather, the Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) has postponed all the examinations which were scheduled on Monday (Jan 30),” said an official of the university.
The Controller Examination CUS Prof Mir Khurshid Ahmad in a notification said that the fresh dates for the postponed examination will be issued later.