Kashmir University defers offline exams in view of COVID surge

Srinagar Jan 17: Administration at the University of Kashmir on Monday deferred the ongoing and scheduled offline examinations with effect from Tuesday January 18 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge.
A notice issued to this effect by Controller Examinations at KU, Prof Irshad A Nawchoo reads that the revised schedule of the deferred exams will be notified separately.
Jammu and Kashmir, like rest of the country is reeling under an exponential spike in COVID cases triggered by the new virus variant Omicron.
On Sunday, the UT reported 3499 new cases even as six more patients died of the deadly disease.