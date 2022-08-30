Kashmir University issues advance date-sheet for UG students under NEP-2020

Srinagar, Aug 30: The University of Kashmir on Tuesday issued the advance date-sheet under the National Education Policy-2020 for undergraduate students in its government affiliated colleges, thus becoming the first academic institution in the Jammu and Kashmir UT—and amongst first institutions in the country—to do so.
In line with the University’s new policy of issuing advance date-sheets at the start of each academic semester, the NEP date-sheet notifying the commencement of Odd Semester End Term Examination for NEP students from December 15, 2022, has been issued in accordance with the proposed Uniform Academic Calendar for higher educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir as notified by the Higher Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said it’s a moment of pride to note that our University has been leading from the front to ensure smooth implementation of NEP-2020 in the varsity and its affiliated colleges.
“The issuance of advance date-sheets has been conceived to keep the examinees updated about their examination dates right at the start of their academic semester,” she said.
Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman said the University is actively involved in smooth NEP implementation and the issuance of advance date-sheet, done in consultation with Director Colleges, J&K Higher Education Department, is one of the important steps in this direction.
“Our aim to ensure that students remain focused on their studies throughout the semesters and have knowledge of their examination dates much in advance. This will also help us to follow the academic calendar in letter and spirit and also award the degrees in time,” Dr Majid said, adding that detailed date-sheet will be available on the University website.
He said that the Examination Wing will hold special awareness workshops for undergraduate students regarding the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) from mid-September to educate them about the same.
“We will issue the schedule for these district-level workshops very soon,” Dr Majid said, adding that the paper-pattern for NEP and other examination-related modalities will be conveyed to students separately in due course of time.
It may be noted that Jammu and Kashmir has become the first place in the country to implement the National Education Policy-2020, with the University of Kashmir playing a major role in this regard in areas of curriculum development and examination processes.