Kashmir University issues advance date-sheet for UG students under NEP-2020

In line with the University’s new policy of issuing advance date-sheets at the start of each academic semester, the NEP date-sheet notifying the commencement of Odd Semester End Term Examination for NEP students from December 15, 2022, has been issued in accordance with the proposed Uniform Academic Calendar for higher educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir as notified by the Higher Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said it’s a moment of pride to note that our University has been leading from the front to ensure smooth implementation of NEP-2020 in the varsity and its affiliated colleges.

“The issuance of advance date-sheets has been conceived to keep the examinees updated about their examination dates right at the start of their academic semester,” she said.