Kashmir University mulls 'Alumni Club' as dedicated space for former students: VC

Srinagar, Dec 28: Kashmir University vice-chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan on Wednesday said that the varsity will explore the possibility of establishing a dedicated facility like 'Alumni Club' for its former students.
She was speaking during a programme by the Department of Environmental Science which held its alumni meet.
Prof Khan chaired the opening session of the alumni meet, which was attended by scores of alumni of the department established in 2000.
Remarking that the department has made significant contributions in areas of teaching and research, Prof Nilofer, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the contributions and expertise of the university’s alumni are very important to take the institution forward.
“It is a moment of great satisfaction that our alumni are serving beyond the education sector—in civil services, corporate world, medical science etc.—on important positions. It is our desire to develop a strong and sustained connection with our alumni whose association with our University can help us develop and progress further,” the Vice-Chancellor said, adding that the University will explore the possibility of establishing a dedicated facility like Alumni Club for its former students.
She said the Department of Environmental Sciences must further align its academic and research programmes to the current and future requirements of the society. “It is our constant endeavor to connect the institution with the societal requirements in all our domains like teaching, research, extension education and outreach programmes,” Prof Nilofer said.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, said the institution’s alumni hold a strong sense of belonging to the institution and are always desirous to see the institution grow and proper.
He said the strength of the alumni association has a direct bearing on the University’s visibility and ranking. “It is in this context that the Vice-Chancellor conceptualized the idea of having the department-wise alumni meetings before a centralized alumni meet is held,” Mir said.