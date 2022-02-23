Kashmir University postpones all exams scheduled today

Srinagar, Feb 23: The University of Kashmir has postponed all UG/PG/Professional examinations of the University scheduled to be held today in view of the sudden heavy overnight snowfall in the valley.
A communique issued to this effect by the Controller of Examinations at KU, Dr Majid Zaman said fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified separately.
Kashmir valley on Wednesday morning woke up to a heavy blanket of snowfall which has snapped power supply and blocked roads on a large scale.
The snowfall was going on acrost Kashmir when reports last came in.