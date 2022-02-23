Kashmir University postpones all exams scheduled tomorrow

Srinagar, Feb 23: The University of Kashmir on Wednesday postponed all UG/PG/Professional examinations scheduled to be held on February 24 Thursday in view of the inclement weather conditions.
Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman while confirming the development said fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified separately.
Earlier, the University has also postponed the Mains Examination for posts of Assistant Registrars which was scheduled to be held tomorrow even as it deferrer today's exams as well in view of the bad weather.
Kashmir valley on Wednesday morning woke up to a heavy blanket of snowfall which has snapped power supply and blocked roads on a large scale.