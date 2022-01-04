Kashmir University postpones exam for Assistant Registrar posts due to inclement weather

Srinagar Jan 4: Authorities at the University of Kashmir on Tuesday postponed the Main Examination for the posts of Assistant Registrar posts scheduled on Thursday in view of the prevalent inclement weather conditions.
As per a notification issued to this effect by the Director Admissions and Competitive Examinations, at KU, Prof M Farooq Mir, the fresh dates for the postponed exam will be notified soon.
The Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an 'orange alert’ in Kashmir saying the prevalent rains and snowfall are expected to intensify in coming days.
In view of the impending bad weather, the MET office urged people not to venture out on avalanche and landslide prone areas, unless extremely necessary.
“Keep power/light back up( in case of power failure),” the MET office said in the handout while urging motorists to drive "very slowly and in low gear while driving on snow bound area.”