Kashmir University PRO among three employees sacked by J&K govt

Srinagar, July 17: The J&K government on Monday terminated Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from the service.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three government employees.
With the latest order of termination of the three employees, the number of government servants sacked under the Article has climbed to 52.
Article 311 of the Constitution of India provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State.