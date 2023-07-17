Kashmir University PRO among three employees sacked by J&K govt

Srinagar, July 17: The J&K government on Monday terminated Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from the service.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three government employees.