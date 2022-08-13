Kashmir University, Project EduAccess to hold capacity-building workshop on higher education abroad

Registered individuals will also be provided individual feedback on their resumes. This workshop is being organised through a generous grant from the Margaret Thatcher Scholarship Trust, Somerville College, University of Oxford. You can register to attend the workshop through the CCPC and Project EduAccess websites.

Launched in 2021, Project EduAccess is a modest effort by South Asian graduate students in the UK to improve access to higher education for students from marginalised communities in South Asia. In 2022-23, the group, with the help of 360 volunteer mentors, is offering free one-on-one mentorship for UK university applications to 400+ mentees from marginalised backgrounds.