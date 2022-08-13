Kashmir University, Project EduAccess to hold capacity-building workshop on higher education abroad

Srinagar, Aug 13: Project EduAccess, a non-profit education initiative, is organising a free 3-day capacity-building workshop in collaboration with Kashmir University’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) on 29th, 30th and 31st August.
The workshop is open to Kashmiri students (current and graduate) and professionals interested in pursuing a postgraduate course, including PhDs at various universities in the UK. It will cater to individuals from different streams and will, over three days, give interested candidates a detailed view of the application process. The workshop will include sessions on drafting CVs, personal statements/ statements of purpose, application essays and research proposals, and applying for scholarships and funding. The workshop has been divided stream-wise: day 1 will focus on social sciences, day 2 on sciences and day 3 on humanities.
Registered individuals will also be provided individual feedback on their resumes. This workshop is being organised through a generous grant from the Margaret Thatcher Scholarship Trust, Somerville College, University of Oxford. You can register to attend the workshop through the CCPC and Project EduAccess websites.
Launched in 2021, Project EduAccess is a modest effort by South Asian graduate students in the UK to improve access to higher education for students from marginalised communities in South Asia. In 2022-23, the group, with the help of 360 volunteer mentors, is offering free one-on-one mentorship for UK university applications to 400+ mentees from marginalised backgrounds.
Project EduAccess has a vertical dedicated to Kashmiri students and has been organising such capacity-building sessions for Kashmiri students - both online and in person - since 2021. The last in-person workshop organised by the group in May with the help of CCPC saw a huge turnout. “We are positive that our efforts will bear fruits as we have already started seeing some positive results”, said Suhail Bhat, the vertical’s lead.