Kashmir University slips in NIRF ranking, JU gains

Meanwhile, Jammu University has gained and scored rank of 56 in the current assessment as against 72 rank in the previous assessment. Notably, during its last Convocation LG Manoj Sinha, who is Chancellor of the University had appreciated the University for figuring among top 50 universities in the country in the all-India ranking of universities under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and hoped that the varsity, will surely figure among top 25 varsities in near future.