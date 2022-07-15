Kashmir University slips in NIRF ranking, JU gains

Srinagar, July 15: The University of Kashmir has slipped by several notches in this year's ranking of universities under the National Institutional Ranking Framework( NIRF), securing a rank of 53 in the assessment year 2021.
Last year, the KU had figured among top 50 universities in the country among all universities securing the 48th rank. It had also scored overall rank of 76 in the preceding assessment as against this year indicating significant decline in its academic standards and parameters.
Meanwhile, Jammu University has gained and scored rank of 56 in the current assessment as against 72 rank in the previous assessment. Notably, during its last Convocation LG Manoj Sinha, who is Chancellor of the University had appreciated the University for figuring among top 50 universities in the country in the all-India ranking of universities under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and hoped that the varsity, will surely figure among top 25 varsities in near future.
The NIRF ranking is conducted by Ministry of Education every year.