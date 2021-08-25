Kashmir University to play big role in J&K knowledge economy: LG Sinha

The LG made the remarks in his address at the KU's special 19th convocation at its Hazratbal campus in his capacity as the Chancellor of the varsity.





Taking to Twitter on his official handle, the LG termed it "wonderful being among very talented young minds, who are determined to take the UT towards new horizons".

On the occasion, the LG congratulated the gold medalists and those graduating from the varsity.

The LG also referred to the National Education Policy-2020 he said "allows students to learn things that matter and are relevant to ever-changing world".

"To be future ready, educational institutions will have to focus on re-skilling, up-skilling and new-skilling, " he added.

The LG said that "For the first time in the history, we can proudly say that material wealth and mental wealth is developing exponentially and simultaneously. The responsibility of building a great nation, a prosperous J&K rests on the shoulders of our youth".

"Terrorism and violence is a curse for the civilized society. Bright young minds are only force capable of building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous community, " he further wrote.