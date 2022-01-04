Kashmir University's BA LLB, LLB exams as per schedule tomorrow

Srinagar Jan 4: Authorities at the University of Kashmir on Tuesday said that tomorrow’s BA LLB and LLB examinations will be held as per the schedule.
A notice has been issued to this effect by Head of the Department Law at KU thereby putting speculations about the exam postponement due to the prevalent inclement weather conditions to rest.
Pertinently, the KU earlier postponed the Main Examination for the posts of Assistant Registrar scheduled on Thursday January 6 in view of prevailing inclement weather in the valley.
The Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an 'orange alert’ in Kashmir saying the prevalent rains and snowfall are expected to intensify in coming days.
In view of the impending bad weather, the MET office urged people not to venture out on avalanche and landslide prone areas, unless extremely necessary.
“Keep power/light back up( in case of power failure),” the MET office said in the handout while urging motorists to drive "very slowly and in low gear while driving on snow bound area,” the weatherman said in an advisory.