Kashmir University’s Law department suspends end-semester exams

Srinagar, Jan 11: The Law department of Kashmir University has suspended all the end semester examinations in view of the rise in Covid19 cases.
The head of the department in a notification said the exams including general Viva Voce and Moot Court of LLB, BALLB and LLM students of the School of Law and affiliated law colleges will remain suspended till further notification in this regard.
"The students will be updated about future conduct of rest of the examinations on February 01 on the department‘s website," the department notification reads.
Students have been further informed that only those notifications regarding examinations must be considered as authentic which are uploaded on the department’s websites, http://law.uok.edu.in