Kashmir University's MERC bags first prize at 'SONY World of Film Competition'

As per a varsity spokesman, auniversity student entry titled 'An Unknown Environmentalist' by Muzamil Bhat, Suheel Nissar Paul, Aadil Shafi and Suhaib Rafiq Bhat-3rd semester students from batch 2020-at MERC made it to the final round amongst a huge number of such entries received by Sony India.

The films in the final round were evaluated by a jury having a vast experience in the art of filmmaking, a handout issued by MERC said.

'Sony World of Film' competition commenced in 2021, celebrating the best short-form filmmaking shot on Sony Cameras across Asia Pacific, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Australia and New Zealand.

The competition aims to encourage filmmakers at all levels, from aspiring filmmaking students to passionate amateurs and industry veterans, to showcase their exceptional talents and abilities using the Sony system to capture their stories.