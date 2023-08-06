Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari by end of this financial year: LG Sinha

Budgam, Aug 06: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor on Sunday said Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari by the end of this financial year.
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, as reported by news agency Kashmir Dot Com said, under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi J&K is witnessing rail projects of unprecedented magnitude in Kashmir Valley. Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari by the end of this financial year, LG said, adding that it will connect the valley with all important commercial centres of the country.
LG, while attended the inauguration of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Budgam by PM Narendra Modi, expressed gratitude to PM for including three stations of J&K UT; Jammu Tawi, Udhampur and Budgam for redevelopment. it will give huge boost to connectivity & ease of travel for passengers, he said.
Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 508 railway stations are set to be redeveloped, leading to a significant transformation of rail infrastructure in India.