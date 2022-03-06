Kashmir Willow to get GI Tag

Srinagar, Mar 6: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, on the occasion of “7thTechnology cum Seed Sale Mela” organised by SKUAST-K, distributed superior quality willow saplings being used for manufacture of cricket bats among the beneficiaries associated with Sethar cricket bat cluster.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Dr Nazir Ahmed, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole and various Deans and Head of Departments were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmed Shah, said that under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), Faculty of Forestry SKUAST Kashmir has been engaged for identification and propagation of best quality willow (Salix Alba varcaerulea) being used for manufacture of cricket bat. He added that it is expected that with the use of superior willow the quality of cricket bats being manufactured in the Valley would be comparable to those which are manufactured in rest of the World.
Dean Faculty of Forestry briefed that the department has completed the research work for the application for GI Tag for Kashmir Willow and in collaboration with the Industries Department they would shortly approach the Registrar of GI Chennai for allocation of the GI Mark.
Various representatives of the Cricket bat Cluster who attended the event hailed the efforts made by the Principal Secretary I&C, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, for development of cricket bat industry. Further, various stakeholders suggested identification of suitable land in Anantnag district for propagation of superior quality of willow on a large scale.