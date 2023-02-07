Kashmir witnessing concerning rise in narco-terrorism: Northern Army Commander

"Indian Army is prepared to meet any challenges in the future and will always work for the betterment of the people of the Region. The last two years have brought to the fore newer challenges in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, the Galwan conflict and multiple waves of COVID-19," he said.

The Northern Army Commander added that these challenges have only served to strengthen the resolve to be steadfast and determined in their commitment.

"The situation along the LOC has remained stable and the ceasefire understanding continues to sustain. A very strict vigil and a robust technology enabled multi-tiered counter infiltration grid is being maintained to thwart any attempts of infiltration," the Army officer added.

He added that the ceasefire violations, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with firmly. "Numerous infiltration bids have been foiled in the last year. The highest standards of professionalism and joint-ness displayed by the troops in all dimensions of Counter Terror Operations has nullified and limited the kinetic threat."

Kashmir is witnessing a concerning rise in narco-terrorism, as Pakistan is now using this as a new tool in its proxy war, he said, adding that of late, a dual strategy of sending across drugs as well as weapons through drones is being employed to keep the fire burning in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric. "The cross-border smuggling of narcotics provides a succor to terrorism. The security forces are alive to this trend and have already initiated counter drone measures to curb the menace," he said.

"Our focus continues to reinforce our intelligence setup by synergising with all stakeholders & sister agencies, to usher in peace and undertake developmental activities. The overall situation is progressively improving and a positive and conducive environment for accelerating the developmental initiatives of the government has been created. The dividends of peace and stability are reaching people in far flung areas and they are participating wholeheartedly to preserve and sustain this peace," he further added.

On the LAC situation, he said that Army's response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted and synergised action by the Indian Armed Forces. "Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of forces and a strong intent with complete synergy amongst the three services," he said.