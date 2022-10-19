Kashmir witnessing sea-change in peace, prosperity, development: Union MoS

The Minister enlisted various developmental programmes and welfare measures of Union Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which people should remember for their prosperity. The Minister said that the people of J&K should also remember the discrimination made by a few families for years together.

He said people should remember that J&K is presently taking the benefits of the three tier Panchayat Raj System adding that this grass root democracy should have been here 70 years ago. He said that hefty funds are being released for the development of panchayats as per the planning and wishes of the local elected members. He said Panchayati Raj system is emerging as a game changer in the UT which reduced the effect of traditional family politics. He urged people to make education of children their first priority and invest some money on their quality education so that they can make good status in the society. He said UPSC IAS examination is known to be as most prestigious and tough exam in India which was topped by a person from Kupwara district. He said there is no dearth of talent here in any field.