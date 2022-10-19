Kashmir witnessing sea-change in peace, prosperity, development: Union MoS

Srinagar, Oct 19: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Prof SP Singh Baghel today said that it was a matter of pleasure that Kashmir is witnessing a sea-change in the field of peace, prosperity and development following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.
The Minister was addressing a public sabha at Public Park Langate in the frontier district of Kupwara.
The Minister enlisted various developmental programmes and welfare measures of Union Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which people should remember for their prosperity. The Minister said that the people of J&K should also remember the discrimination made by a few families for years together.
He said people should remember that J&K is presently taking the benefits of the three tier Panchayat Raj System adding that this grass root democracy should have been here 70 years ago. He said that hefty funds are being released for the development of panchayats as per the planning and wishes of the local elected members. He said Panchayati Raj system is emerging as a game changer in the UT which reduced the effect of traditional family politics. He urged people to make education of children their first priority and invest some money on their quality education so that they can make good status in the society. He said UPSC IAS examination is known to be as most prestigious and tough exam in India which was topped by a person from Kupwara district. He said there is no dearth of talent here in any field.
Referring to the tourism sector, the Minister said that every nook and corner of Kashmir is green and beautiful and Bangus in Kupwara is emerging as world famous tourist destination.
Regarding various welfare schemes, the Minister said that people should take advantage of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, PM Beema Suraksha Yojna, PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojna and e-Shram and other schemes. He said these schemes have been designed by the Union Government for the welfare of general public.
The Minister revealed the historical background of Indian democracy and said that India is changing and every citizen has to live in this country with pride and dignity and equal opportunities of development.
He said Jammu & Kashmir has received two AIIMS-like prestigious medical colleges and added that Kupwara district has got one New District Hospital and a Medical College. He assured that Government of India is committed to upgrade the health infrastructure of all districts of J&K. He congratulated people of Langate for hoisting the longest 108 feet tricolour in the area.
The Minister expressed happiness on seeing the smiling faces of people and said that apart from some mischievous elements, people of Kashmir are gentle and honest.