Kashmiri artisan reviving centuries-old craft of making 'Pulhoer'

Mohd Yousaf Bhat, a Kashmiri artisan from Zantrag village in Khrew Pampore, has dedicated his life to preserving this ancient craft. Thanks to the support of the government, Yousaf is able to keep the tradition of making Pulhoer and other items like patij (mats), covers for cups and baskets alive. The Department of Handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir launched the Handloom Policy in 2020 in Srinagar for the revival of diminishing crafts and the revival of this craft is also included in the policy. Yousaf, who is currently working in the Government School of Design, Srinagar, learned the art of making Pulhoer and other items from his forefathers.

Yousaf expressed his gratitude towards the government for making efforts to keep this traditional culture alive, saying "Pulhoer was primarily used by people to protect their feet from snow, thorns, and pebbles due to the poverty and unavailability of modern footwear."