Kashmiri artisans receive training in industry-govt joint program

Mohammad Sayyed, Assistant professor Food technology IUST University in his lecture to the artisans made them understand the importance of packaging for Handicraft particularly for Sozni. He explained how the new Generation of packaging is developed where you need not to worry about how to pack your handicrafts or your product to prevent it from damages which comes at the time of shipment. In his lecture he said that an artist or manufacturer should not underestimate the power of good packaging. Whether that’s recycled packaging that conveys your eco-credentials or a custom-made box featuring your logo, illustrations and mission statement, packaging can communicate your values, make a memorable first impression, offer marketing opportunities, build brand loyalty. He told the artisans that an initial impression goes a very long way in how we humans perceive just about anything. For example, the first handshake with someone that’s overly strong is more than likely going to affect your overall opinion of them. And that’s what your product packaging is – it’s the first greeting, the initial handshake that says “hey, nice to meet you”. Not only is your packaging the only part of your craft that reaches 100% of its customers, but it’s also the first time that your customers are physically in contact with your craft.

While applauding the role of the Handicraft Department and PHDCCI for arranging such a wonderful awareness workshop the Artisans, said that they have gained and enriched a lot through the two-day program and will adopt the techniques learned in the packaging, designing, and marketing of their products.