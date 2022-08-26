Kashmiri doctor Syed Karar bags Donald J Cohen fellowship

Srinagar, Aug 26: Dr. Syed Karar, a child psychiatrist from Kashmir, has been selected as a Donald J Cohen fellow by the International Association for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professionals (IACAPAP).
Dr. Karar has been selected among the top 20 candidates by an independent group of judges from various continents, said a spokesperson of the IACAPAP.
The fellowship will include a programme for international scholars and will take place in Dubai from December 5-9 this year.
Dr. Karar, who is the only qualified child psychiatrist in the UT of J&K, is presently working as a child psychiatrist at Government Medical College Srinagar, while he also serves for Child Clinic SMHS complex at IMHANS-K and GB Pant hospital.
The Donald J Cohen Fellowship Programme uses a blended learning format through a virtual platform and online technology.
Donald Jay Cohen (September 5, 1940 – October 2, 2001) was an American psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, and director of the Yale Child Study Center and the Sterling Professor of Child Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychology at the Yale School of Medicine.
The Donald J. Cohen Fellowship from the International Association for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professions is among many programmes established in Donald Jay’s honour.