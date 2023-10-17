Kashmiri female scientist features in list of top 2% global Elsevier researchers

Ganderbal, Oct 17: Dr Suriya Rehman, first female scientist from Kashmir has featured consecutively in the list of top 2% global researchers published by Elsevier, one of the top global publishing houses.
Elsevier has created a publicly available database of top-scientists. The database provides standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator, said a release.
Dr Suraya is a veteran microbiologist, presently working as faculty in Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, former University of Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
With three books, multiple US patents and over 100 published papers with a Cumulative Impact Factor of 400, Dr Suriya worked tirelessly during the COVID pandemic and published numerous papers on “Coronavirus diseases 2019.” She has set an example to many young female aspirants that anything can be achieved while embracing motherhood and family life too.