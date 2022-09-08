Kashmiri fiction workshop concludes at CUK

Ganderbal: The three-day national workshop on ‘Science in Kashmiri Fiction’ organised by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, culminated at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here on Thursday.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Director SCOPE and Dean School of Media studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, former Dean and head, Department of Arts, University of Kashmir, Prof. M Zaman Azurdah, Producer, EMRC, University of Kashmir, Ajaz ul Haq, Coordinator SCOPE project and head Kashmir department, Dr. Irfan, Prof. Shad Ramzan, Prof Shafi Shouq, Prof Majroh Rashid, Mr M Amin Bhat, Fayaz Dilbar, faculty members, and other senior functionaries of the university were present along with a galaxy of fiction writers, during the valediction.