Kashmiri fiction workshop concludes at CUK

Ganderbal: The three-day national workshop on ‘Science in Kashmiri Fiction’ organised by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, culminated at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here on Thursday.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Director SCOPE and Dean School of Media studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, former Dean and head, Department of Arts, University of Kashmir, Prof. M Zaman Azurdah, Producer, EMRC, University of Kashmir, Ajaz ul Haq, Coordinator SCOPE project and head Kashmir department, Dr. Irfan, Prof. Shad Ramzan, Prof Shafi Shouq, Prof Majroh Rashid, Mr M Amin Bhat, Fayaz Dilbar, faculty members, and other senior functionaries of the university were present along with a galaxy of fiction writers, during the valediction.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said the main aim and objective of the science communication, popularization and extension (SCoPE) project is to popularise science through the regional languages and to inculcate scientific temper among them.
“During the last few centuries, there has been huge advancement in science and technology and there is no aspect of human life where science hasn’t made any impact. However, over the years there has been a social disconnect between the scientist community, who haven’t been able to communicate and deliver the message regarding scientific innovations. Times are changing now and science communication, an emerging discipline, is bridging the gap between scientists and commoners”.