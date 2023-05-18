Kashmiri food bloggers unveil gourmet cuisines of valley

Srinagar, May 18: Blogs of Kashmir-based food bloggers are presently being viewed all over the country and also globally. The bloggers have introduced to the world the unexplored ethnic cuisines of Kashmir.

Through their posts and blogs, they have offered a peek into undiscovered street food and haute cuisine. They have a major role to play in telling the world that Kashmiri cuisine goes beyond 'Wazwan', a multi-course meal.

From 'Pher' (smoked fish) to street delicacies like 'Khandhi Gaazir' (sugar-dipped dough candies), roadside barbeques--forgotten varieties like 'boom' (dried water lily) and much more have been featured in the blogs of food enthusiasts.

Omar Rather, a food blogger in Kashmir owns the famous food blog 'Kashmir food gram'. Rather, a connoisseur of food loves to travel and explore the delectable cuisines across the country. His blog 'Kashmir Food Gram' features mouth-watering dishes from across the country.

"I cover every kind of food in my blogs and vlogs, be it street food or high-class food. I try to explore different tastes every time, I travel to places, every day is a new experience," he said.

Omar started his journey of food blogging in 2017. He discovered his love for food while lending a helping hand to his ailing mother in the kitchen. He shared an interesting anecdote about how a food blogger's critique of Kashmiri cuisine-- that Kashmir has nothing to offer beyond Wazwan-- led him to start his own blog. He started his blog with the sole aim of grabbing the world's attention to the delicacies of Valley. He wanted to tell the world that Kashmiri cuisine goes beyond 'Wazwan' and 'Kahwa'.

Omar posted about the winter delicacy 'Pher' or 'Pharri' (smoked fish) street delicacies like 'Khandhi Gaazir' (sugar-dipped dough candies), roadside barbeques, 'boom' (dried water lily) and much more.

Omar is the first Kashmiri food blogger to introduce the world to Kashmiri street food. With a whopping 56.8 thousand plus followers on Instagram, this food blogger has won the hearts of millions across the country.

Talking about his fondness for food and travel Omar said, "I love to travel for food and I believe that travelling makes you explore things more intricately and I love to explore different kinds of cuisines and destinations."

"For food, I have travelled the Kashmir and now I am travelling outside Kashmir. Recently I have covered Jammu, Delhi, Jalandhar and many more parts of India," he added.

He has worked with big organisations like Netflix, Amazon Prime and many more.

"By seeing my work, food bloggers of India hire me. They come to Kashmir and I walk them around the valley to show them the different delicacies," he told ANI.

From "Pher" (smoked fish) to street delicacies like "Khandhi Gaazir" (sugar-dipped dough candies), roadside barbeques, forgotten varieties like "boom" (dried water lily) and much more, Omer blogs about every edible item in Kashmir.

However, Omar believes that the scope of food blogging in Kashmir is not as good as it is in other parts of the country.

He said that it has become difficult for old restaurant owners to understand the concept of food blogging. He added that through the medium of his blogs, he wishes to make everyone aware of the significance of food blogging in promoting businesses.