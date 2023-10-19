Kashmiri medico tops international fellowship, wins gold medal

The fellowship was offered jointly by AIIMS Rishikesh, PGI Chandigarh and International Asthma Services, Denver (USA). FAAI is the first of its kind fellowship for which the first batch of candidates from India and abroad competed in June, 2023.

The certificates of completion for FAAI will be awarded during the graduation ceremony, which will be held in the month of December 2023 at AIIMS, Rishikesh, wherein “Dr Pudupakkam K Vedanthan Gold medal” will be awarded to Dr Taha Ashraf Qureshi while “Dr Stephen Berman Silver Medal” will be awarded to Dr Dipak Kumar Gupta.

Pertinently, Dr Taha Ashraf is Allergy Specialist at Allergy Clinic in JLNM Hospital. The clinical facility was recently established by the Directorate of Health Services J&K and has received a very good response in a short span of time because of the high prevalence of allergic diseases in the valley.