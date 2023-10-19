Kashmiri medico tops international fellowship, wins gold medal

Srinagar, Oct 18: Kashmiri medico Dr Taha Ashraf Qureshi has topped the maiden Fellowship in Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (FAAI) course and won “Dr Pudupakkam K Vedanthan Gold Medal” in recognition of his outstanding performance in the FAAI course, 2023.
The fellowship was offered jointly by AIIMS Rishikesh, PGI Chandigarh and International Asthma Services, Denver (USA). FAAI is the first of its kind fellowship for which the first batch of candidates from India and abroad competed in June, 2023.
The certificates of completion for FAAI will be awarded during the graduation ceremony, which will be held in the month of December 2023 at AIIMS, Rishikesh, wherein “Dr Pudupakkam K Vedanthan Gold medal” will be awarded to Dr Taha Ashraf Qureshi while “Dr Stephen Berman Silver Medal” will be awarded to Dr Dipak Kumar Gupta.
Pertinently, Dr Taha Ashraf is Allergy Specialist at Allergy Clinic in JLNM Hospital. The clinical facility was recently established by the Directorate of Health Services J&K and has received a very good response in a short span of time because of the high prevalence of allergic diseases in the valley.
In his felicitations for the achievement, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather has commended Dr Taha’s commitment, professionalism and spirit of service. He said, “I am pleased to know that Dr Taha has successfully strengthened the theoretical foundations of his specialized field through research and learning while distinguishing himself”.
Meanwhile, extending their heartfelt congratulations on the accomplishment, Executive Director, AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr Meenu Singh and Clinical Professor Deptt. of Medicine (University of Colorado, Denver) Dr P K Vedanthan, who are the FAAI course directors and globally renowned specialists in allergy and immunology, have also wished the achievers all the best for their future endeavors.