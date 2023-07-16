Kashmiri origin scientist honoured in US

for his outstanding contributions to Nematology at the 62nd annual meeting of the Society of Nematologists at the awards program held at Columbus, Ohio, USA on July 13.

Dr Zaffar Handoo, is considered one of world’s foremost authorities on nematode-taxonomy. Hailing from Narwara Srinagar completed his Ph.D in 1977 from the University of Kashmir in Zoology . After moving to the United States he served as Staff Research Associate from 1981 to 1988 at the Nematology Lab, USDA-Agricultural Research Centre Beltsville, Maryland.

Dr Handoo holds the position of Research Microbiologist and he has made major contributions to Nematology and Agriculture. He is considered an authority on nematode taxonomy, having published more than 150 peer-reviewed research manuscripts.