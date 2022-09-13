Kashmiri Pandit employees are suffering because the BJP is not willing to change it's everything is alright in Kashmir narrative: Mehbooba

She was addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Jammu. PDP president accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “turning J&K into a prison.”

“Several people have been put into jails under UAPA. They claim that the stone-pelting has ended. There is a reign of terror. The representatives of the business community in Jammu have shared that the traders, after they supported the agitation and subsequent Bandh call by the Bar Association of Jammu, are being harassed by the ruling clique,” she said.