Kashmiri Pandit employees are suffering because the BJP is not willing to change it's everything is alright in Kashmir narrative: Mehbooba

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that the government of the day had curbed freedom of the citizens of J&K and was not allowing dissent to flourish against the norms of democracy.
She was addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Jammu. PDP president accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “turning J&K into a prison.”
“Several people have been put into jails under UAPA. They claim that the stone-pelting has ended. There is a reign of terror. The representatives of the business community in Jammu have shared that the traders, after they supported the agitation and subsequent Bandh call by the Bar Association of Jammu, are being harassed by the ruling clique,” she said.
Mehbooba Mufti said Kashmiri Pandit employees are suffering because the BJP is not willing to change it's everything is alright in Kashmir narrative.
The former chief minister urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to mitigate the sufferings of the people rather than spending huge amounts of money on PR exercises to propagate "normalcy" in Jammu and Kashmir.