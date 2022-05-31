Kashmiri Pandit employees threaten mass migration after teacher's killing in Kulgam

We have decided that if the government did not take any concrete steps for us (safety) within 24 hours, there will be mass migration again, one of the protestors said here.

He said the target killing of Kashmiri Pandits is continuing and the community is now tired of making appeals to the government.

We should be relocated so that we can be saved. Our delegation had met the LG earlier and we had asked him to save us. We are asking for temporary relocation for two to three years till situation in the valley returns to normal. It is the same time frame put by IGP Kashmir for making Kashmir terrorism free, he added.

A handful of KP employees assembled at the Ghanta Ghar (Clock tower) at Lal Chowk here to protest against the killing, the officials said.