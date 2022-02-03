Kashmiri Pandits demand 2.5% of J&K's annual budget for migrants' resettlement

In a statement, Satish Mahaldar, chairman of reconciliation and rehabilitation of migrants, an influential organisation of Pandits, said: "Finance department of J&K government has denied inclusion of 2.5 per cent of the annual Budget towards resettlement and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants despite the Recommendation from the office the Prime Minister of India through its communication reference number A16030/07/2020- J&K dated 11/02/2021 towards the Resettlement & Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants.

"The Dept of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Civil Secretariat Jammu has also submitted the above recommendations to the Financial commissioner (Finance Department of J&K) for inclusion of 2.5 per cent of the annual Budget for Relief, Rehabilitation & Resettlement of Kashmiri migrants.

"The concerned officer from the J&K government (finance department) remarked verbally that the GOI should clear the pending dues of UT and the Central government should sanction additional funds on account of the subject.

"We see a larger conspiracy by selective state government bureaucrats Awho are deliberately discriminating against Kashmiri migrants on the basis of religious lines.

"J&K government has offered land to neighboring countries to start business and allowed them to settle in Jammu and AKashmir while making Aboriginals scapegoats.