Kashmiri Pandits' killing: SC to hear on Friday plea seeking SIT probe

New Delhi The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea seeking SIT probe into the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir in 1990, which led to their exodus from the Valley.

The hearing on the plea come when a curative petition, filed by Roots in Kashmir, is pending in the apex court seeking a probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the mass murders and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits during 1989-90.