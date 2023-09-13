Kashmiri paramedical students of Aryans shine in IKG-PTU results

Bilal Ahmed bagged 1st position by scoring 8.28 SGPA in B.Sc. Cardiac Care; Ishan Manhas bagged 2nd position by scoring 8.24 SGPA in Cardiac Care; and Abdul Majid bagged 3rd position by scoring 8.16 SGPA, B.Sc. Medical Lab Science in their 2nd semester exams conducted at IKG-PTU, Jalandhar.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the students and faculty for their hard work. Kataria further said that students are performing well in every field including academics, sports, cultural, innovations etc. Apart from regular academics, co-curricular activities like workshops, seminars, industrial visits, clinical postings are being organized to enhance the skills and knowledge of the students.