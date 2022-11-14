Kashmiri singer Rashid Hafiz fine, news about his death fake, says his son

Srinagar, Nov 14: The family of noted Kashmiri folk singer Abdul Rashid Hafiz has rubbished the news about his death, saying the Sangeet Natak Academy awardee was doing fine.
Quoting his elder son, news agency KNO reported that Hafiz was doing well. “News about his death, which is doing rounds on social media platforms, is fake and baseless. The post was shared by some miscreants,” he said.
Hafiz spoke to KNO and said that he was fine.
Earlier, some reports surfaced on the social media suggesting that the singer was no more.
Hafiz was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015.