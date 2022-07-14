Kashmiri surgeon Dr Simnani first from Valley to bag LRS fellowship

Srinagar: A well known laparoscopic surgeon, Dr Rafiq Simnani has become the first surgeon of the Valley who has been awarded the prestigious fellowship in advanced Laparoscopic Robotic Surgery (LRS).
The fellowship certificate was awarded at the recently held first ever convocation by the awarding authorities at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.
Laparoscopic Robotic Surgery is the most advanced mode of surgical treatment which is a step ahead of conventional Laparoscopic Surgery, where, the Laparoscopic Surgeon performs from difficult to very complex surgeries, through the robot, which has much higher precision, fineness and maneuverability than the conventional Laparoscopic Surgery.
"Till 2022 there was no well structured approved formal training course done in India for Robotic Surgery and all formal training courses were to be done out of India, mostly from European or American medical Institutes," a handout reads.
In India, for the first time, the fellowship training course was approved under a reputed Laparoscopic surgical body of India known as IAGES.
It is endorsed by an European and American medical body which conducted the first ever examination and subsequent training programmes for the " fellowship in Advanced Laparoscopic Robotic Surgery" which started in January this year and concluded at a recently held convocation at Rajahmundry Andhra pradesh.
The convocation was attended by a galaxy of eminent Laparoscopic surgeons of India, besides, the virtual participation by a number of reputed Robotic Surgeons from different countries .