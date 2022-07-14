Kashmiri surgeon Dr Simnani first from Valley to bag LRS fellowship

Srinagar: A well known laparoscopic surgeon, Dr Rafiq Simnani has become the first surgeon of the Valley who has been awarded the prestigious fellowship in advanced Laparoscopic Robotic Surgery (LRS).

The fellowship certificate was awarded at the recently held first ever convocation by the awarding authorities at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

Laparoscopic Robotic Surgery is the most advanced mode of surgical treatment which is a step ahead of conventional Laparoscopic Surgery, where, the Laparoscopic Surgeon performs from difficult to very complex surgeries, through the robot, which has much higher precision, fineness and maneuverability than the conventional Laparoscopic Surgery.