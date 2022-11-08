Kashmiri truck driver beaten in Punjab, police register FIR

Srinagar, Nov 08: Police in northern state of Punjab have filed registered a case after a driver from south Kashmir's Kulgam district was allegedly beaten by toll plaza employees in the Mukerian area of the state.
Quoting President, J&K Truck Operators Welfare Union, Hilal Malik, news agency KNO reported that the driver Sahil Iqbal of Yaripora was injured after he was beaten by toll plaza employees in Mukerian.
He said following the incident, Mr Iqbal was admitted to the civil hospital in Mukerian. “We hope Punjab police will take strict action against the culprits,” he said.
A police official from Mukerian Punjab told KNO that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation was going on.