Kashmiri youth dies 'mysteriously' in Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, Apr 23: A 25-year-old Kashmiri youth working in Saudi Arabia was reportedly found dead mysteriously near his work place on Tuesday.
News agency KNO quoted spokesperson of J&K Students Association, Nasir Khuehami saying that Imran Ahmad Sheikh hailing from Baramulla district of north Kashmir was working in Shahwarmer Company, Taif in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Etmaad recruiting agency for past two years.
On April 19, 2022, he was found dead near his workplace, Nasir said adding the cause of death is not known yet and there are multiple conflicting versions.
As per the family of the deceased, Saudi Police have taken the body for post mortem and are ascertaining the exact cause of death probing the CCTV footage around his workplace.
The J&K Students Association has urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to help in bringing back the mortal remains of the deceased for last rites by the family.