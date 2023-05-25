Kashmiri youths' 'Ladishah' in new avatar to preserve age-old storytelling technique

Srinagar, May 25: Ladishah, a storytelling musical genre of Jammu and Kashmir, is slowly and steadily dying. See, how a few youngsters are reinventing the old musical storytelling technique to preserve Kashmir's age-old fading culture.

Since the 18th Century, Ladishah is a storytelling musical genre of Jammu and Kashmir that mostly used to focus on copying the songs or the folklores originally sung by minstrels--medieval European entertainers. Dressed in Pheran, white trousers and a white turban, the Ladishah--a group of storytellers of Kashmir used to sing satire generally to express pain or joy with his musical instrument.

Ladishah would be supported by playing with an iron tong with small rings attached to it. Lately, with the introduction of new technology, this art of storytelling is fading away. However, a few youngsters want to preserve Kashmir's dying legacy.

Tanveer Ahmad Bhat Alias Tanveer Fighter, a 22-year-old Ladishah, has cherished this brilliant form of art for decades.

"I have been performing Ladishah for more than 11 years", says Tanveer.

Ladishah was confined to television and radio. It was one of the most popular art forms that people would fancy. Back in the days when there was no internet or social media, people would engross themselves with Ladishah.

Bhat hails from the Wathoora area situated in the Chadoora Block of central Kashmir's Budgam district. He says that he's been performing Ladishah not only for his survival but also to preserve the legacy of Kashmir.

"Ladishah is almost on the verge of extinction and I am doing it not only for my survival but to preserve the legacy of Kashmir," said Bhat.