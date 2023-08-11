Kashmiris take to sewing tricolour for Tiranga rally, Independence Day

Baramulla, Aug 11: In the heart of the remote Bela area, nestled within the Boniyar tehsil of Baramulla district, a group of school and college-going girls are sewing the very fabric of nationalism.
Their nimble fingers meticulously stitch together the vibrant hues of saffron, white, and green, forming the emblematic Tiranga – the Indian national flag.
These young girls have undertaken a remarkable initiative that beautifully intertwines their learning with livelihood.
As the country gears up to celebrate its upcoming Independence Day on August 15, these girls have rallied to contribute to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
Hailing from diverse backgrounds and far-flung villages, these girls share a common goal to create the Tiranga that will adorn homes, offices, public spaces, and rally events across the nation.
The initiative of setting up a tailoring center has been made possible through the establishment of a dedicated centre by the Army's 15 Jakli unit at Boniyar.
"We provided them the accommodation and the sewing machines to run this centre so that they can earn their livelihood," an Army Officer of 15 JAKLI told Greater Kashmir.
The officer said they recognised the potential of these determined girls and provided them with essential resources, including sewing machines, to assist in the production of the national flag and other tailoring work during the normal days.
"Around four to five such centres are run by the school and college-going girls in this area. They are earning their livelihood from these centres," he said.