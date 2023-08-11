Kashmiris take to sewing tricolour for Tiranga rally, Independence Day

As the country gears up to celebrate its upcoming Independence Day on August 15, these girls have rallied to contribute to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Hailing from diverse backgrounds and far-flung villages, these girls share a common goal to create the Tiranga that will adorn homes, offices, public spaces, and rally events across the nation.

The initiative of setting up a tailoring center has been made possible through the establishment of a dedicated centre by the Army's 15 Jakli unit at Boniyar.