Kashmiris yearning for peace, coexistence | KPSG facilitates intra-community online dialogue

Srinagar: At an intra-community online dialogue -“Kaath-Baath”, facilitated by Kashmir Policy and Strategy Group (KPSG) and attended by galaxy of prominent Kashmiris, it was unanimously said that “we unequivocally condemn the recent spate of innocent civilians by hybrid militants” and termed these as an affront to the collective conscience of Kashmiriyat and the civilisation heritage of tolerance and mutual co-existence.
The brutal killings of innocent is against the tenets of all the religions and particularly the Islam, a press note said.
Chairman KPSG Ashok Bhan in his opening remarks said, “The targeted killings of innocent civilians including outsiders and from minorities unlike past evoked large condemnation and protestations by the Kashmiri Muslims. Kashmiris hit the streets in large numbers to protest against killings. The political leadership across the spectrum, the civil society leaders and the spiritual and religious leaders strongly condemned the killings.”
Former chief Secretary Muhammad Shafi Pandit,said that the Ashok Bhan’s doctrine of Kaath-Baath between the communities of Valley and Jammu is a noble cause and timely.
“There is a dire need for this doctrine to transform into a larger meaningful structured one to involve all the professionals, religious and spiritual leaders and youth.” Prof Mehraj-u-Din, former Vice Chancellor Kashmir University,” The death and destruction by terrorists violence has so far not only devastated the demographic profile of the Valley but destroyed our age old coexistence and mutual trust.”
Raj Nehru,Vice chancellor V K University Haryana, said the tolerance ,amity, mutual trust, and coexistence is the hall mark for a healthy society and history is replete for ages the Kashmiri’s have lived up to as a shining example as a plural society with peaceful coexistence.
Author and journalist Ashok Ogra said, “Recent targeted killings of innocent civilians by new age hybrid militants including outsiders and from minorities evoked large condemnation and protestations by the Kashmiri Muslims. Kashmiris hit the streets in large numbers to protest against killings.”
Social activist, Imtiyaz Chesti,said,”Bhan doctrine of unity of all the Kashmiri communities shall culminate into a robust peace movement to defeat negative narratives unleashed by the vested and radicalised interests.”
Advocate Yasmeen Wani said that this initiative must extend to youth and women of all communities eventually.
Dr Manmeet Bali a professor in Manav Rachna university,a native of Pulwama said the in-terse engagement within communities of Valley is a noble initiative. Sikh Community is a stakeholder and has been on the receiving end since 1947.The Sikhs have suffered loss of men, women and children in Chattisighpora and elsewhere.