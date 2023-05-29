Kashmir's cherry harvest: A blossoming mid-year economic relief

The prosperity brought by the cherry harvest is not limited to the valley's orchardists alone. It extends to the laborers, who eagerly migrate from districts like Rajouri and others to partake in the bustling cherry season, finding a source of livelihood amidst the abundance. This influx of labor creates a ripple effect, invigorating local economies and fostering a sense of unity as individuals from various regions come together in pursuit of a bountiful harvest.

The economic relief brought by cherries is timely, as it fills the gap left by the autumn harvest season when other fruits dominate the market. The mid-year income generated through cherry cultivation uplifts the spirits of both orchardists and laborers, ensuring financial stability and sustenance during what would otherwise be a lean period.

Cherry harvest in Kashmir Valley has blossomed into a pivotal fruit crop, enriching the lives of the local community. With the introduction of new varieties and improved cultivation techniques, the region is witnessing a surge in production, providing a much-needed boost to the horticulture sector. As the cherries are plucked from their branches and fill the baskets of laborers, the sweet taste of prosperity lingers in the air, reaffirming the indomitable spirit and resilience of Kashmir's agricultural landscape.